Mel B takes swipe at Victoria Beckham with Posh Spice Halloween costume
Melanie Brown took a major dig at fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.
Scary Spice Mel B dressed up as Posh Spice Victoria for pal Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party in New York City on Oct. 31 -- but an accessory she was holding made it clear she wasn't just having a laugh by donning a Posh mask and was, as fans quickly noted online, throwing shade at her old colleague and pal.
Mel wore a little black dress, just like Posh used to wear when she was in the group, and carried a plastic ax bearing the message "NO I AM NOT GOING ON TOUR." That's fueling ongoing rumors that Mel and Victoria have had a falling out over Posh's refusal to participate in the Spice Girls' big 2019 reunion tour.
The "America's Got Talent" judge was joined by her hairdresser best friend, Gary Madatyan, who came dressed as David Beckham. He carried a sign that read, "Please, Please Please Do It For the Spice Fans."
Mel also posted a couple photos of her costume, though didn't directly address the drama she must have known she was about to stir up. "Yesssss @heidiklum yippppeee first year coming to her party wow wow wow what an amazing Halloween party right now, seriously it's on fire haha me and @gary_90210 never laughed soooo much #livingmebestlife #ny #bellylaughs @lavony was lit," she captioned one snapshot.
Mel captioned another shot, "Yipppppeeee NY Halloween party is ON."
In August, The Sun's Bizarre column quoted a source who said Victoria -- who's now, of course, a famous and successful fashion designer -- is sick and tired of Mel's reunion talk, which she feels always makes her look like the bad guy.
"Victoria was always up for a catch-up and the prospect of a celebration of the band's work, but going out on the road for concerts was never something she agreed to," a source told the British paper's gossip column.
"Every time Mel makes promises to the fans it leaves Victoria looking like a killjoy who is stopping it from happening and that just isn't fair. Live shows were very much something Mel and Geri [Halliwell] wanted to push for, but Mel keeps saying it in public."