Melanie Brown took a major dig at fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Scary Spice Mel B dressed up as Posh Spice Victoria for pal Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party in New York City on Oct. 31 -- but an accessory she was holding made it clear she wasn't just having a laugh by donning a Posh mask and was, as fans quickly noted online, throwing shade at her old colleague and pal.

Mel wore a little black dress, just like Posh used to wear when she was in the group, and carried a plastic ax bearing the message "NO I AM NOT GOING ON TOUR." That's fueling ongoing rumors that Mel and Victoria have had a falling out over Posh's refusal to participate in the Spice Girls' big 2019 reunion tour.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The "America's Got Talent" judge was joined by her hairdresser best friend, Gary Madatyan, who came dressed as David Beckham. He carried a sign that read, "Please, Please Please Do It For the Spice Fans."

Mel also posted a couple photos of her costume, though didn't directly address the drama she must have known she was about to stir up. "Yesssss @heidiklum yippppeee first year coming to her party wow wow wow what an amazing Halloween party right now, seriously it's on fire haha me and @gary_90210 never laughed soooo much #livingmebestlife #ny #bellylaughs @lavony was lit," she captioned one snapshot.

Mel captioned another shot, "Yipppppeeee NY Halloween party is ON."

In August, The Sun's Bizarre column quoted a source who said Victoria -- who's now, of course, a famous and successful fashion designer -- is sick and tired of Mel's reunion talk, which she feels always makes her look like the bad guy.

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

"Victoria was always up for a catch-up and the prospect of a celebration of the band's work, but going out on the road for concerts was never something she agreed to," a source told the British paper's gossip column.

"Every time Mel makes promises to the fans it leaves Victoria looking like a killjoy who is stopping it from happening and that just isn't fair. Live shows were very much something Mel and Geri [Halliwell] wanted to push for, but Mel keeps saying it in public."