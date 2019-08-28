Mel B's ex-husband is looking for more money — a lot more money! — from his ex following the massively successful Spice Girls reunion tour earlier this year.

Stephen Belafonte currently receives $5,000 a month in child support from the singer, but he now claims Mel made around $2.4 million from the summer reunion tour, and he wants a cut.

In Stephen's court docs, obtained by TMZ, he claims Mel is trying to skirt the issue when it comes to money, as she reportedly claimed it as a one-time sum and not part of her regular income.

Stephen, though, is labeling it a legitimate salary increase and says he deserves $17,394 per month in child support. Plus, he wants her to cover his lawyers fees.

The former couple is set to appear in court to discuss the matter next month.

Mel and Stephen settled their drawn out and volatile divorce last August after 10 years of marriage.

At the time of their settlement, TMZ said Stephen got $5,000 a month in child support, which was in addition to the $15,000 a month he already got in spousal support. Scary Spice was also on the hook for his lawyer's fees, which totaled $350,000.

Mel and Stephen's split was anything but pretty. She alleged domestic violence throughout the marriage and sought a restraining order against him. He denied the allegations and tried turning the tables on her, once claiming she wanted him dead and sought a restraining order against her. He also once accused her of violating judge's orders.

Earlier this month, Mel spoke with Event Magazine about her ill-fated marriage, stating, "In the process of my marriage I lost my family, my friends, my self-respect and I almost lost my life. And for so long I felt ashamed. I thought I was stupid, that everything that happened was my fault. I had never heard of a coercive relationship."

She added, "Even after I left him I never realized so many other women have almost exactly the same story to tell. It was only after my book came out that I realized emotional abuse is an epidemic that affects millions. It's the shame that makes you suffer in silence. But I am no longer ashamed."