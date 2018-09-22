The sexual assault case brought against "Melrose Place" alum Jamie Luner will not be moving forward.

That's according to TMZ, which reports the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office found credibility problems regarding Luner's accuser, Anthony Oliver, and decided not to charge the actress.

The D.A. also cited "a lack of corroborating evidence and the bare facts as presented" in its decision.

TMZ says Oliver filed a police report this year in which he claimed he had been sexually assaulted at a house party by Luner when he was 16 and she was 26 -- almost 20 years ago.

He went on to file a $250 million lawsuit against her, but that was dismissed in August. The website reports it was one of at least 22 lawsuits brought against a variety of people by Oliver in recent years.

Although Oliver claimed it was his brother who had filed the suits, they led to credibility issues for him in the Luner case, according to TMZ.

After playing Lexi Sterling on "Melrose Place" in the late '90s, Luner went on to appear on shows including "True Blood," "Better Call Saul" and "Murder in the First."