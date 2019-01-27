Flirt alert!

Michael B. Jordan may be in Park City, Utah, to promote his new OWN series, "David Makes Man," but he also seems to be making time for a little romance in between press events at the Sundance Film Festival.

David Becker / Getty Images for The Blackhouse

Sources at People mag spotted the "Black Panther" actor, 31, cozying up with Kiki Layne, 27, at the Tao Nightclub pop-up on Friday night, Jan. 25.

"Michael and Kiki were super flirty all night," a partygoer revealed of the stars. "He spent literally all night talking and focused on her."

Michael showed up to the bash around 11:30 p.m. and was escorted to a private table, where he first mingled with Gerard Butler. Once Kiki was in the picture though, he spent all of his time chatting it up with her.

The insider says that Michael left the party first, but the "If Beale Street Could Talk" actress, in town to promote her most recent project, "Native Son," followed shortly after.

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Before Kiki, Michael sparked dating rumors with Lupita Nyong'o, but he set the record straight about their friendship earlier this month.

"We're good friends," he told Entertainment Tonight. "Honestly, we've known each other a really long time and respect each other and I love this girl to death."

As for now, neither Michael nor Kiki's reps have commented on the status of their relationship.