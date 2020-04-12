Michelle Money's daughter has been transferred out of the intensive care unit thanks to her improving condition.

Michelle's ex-husband, Ryan Money, took to social media on Saturday to celebrate the big news about Brielle Money, the 15-year-old daughter he and the "Bachelor" alum share.

"Brie had a big win today," he wrote on Instagram. "She moved from the PICU (pediatric intensive care unit) to the NTU (Neuroscience Trauma Unit). She is doing so well!! Truly your prayers have been heard and are being answered."

Brielle has been in the ICU at a Salt Lake City hospital for nearly two weeks following a skateboarding accident on March 30 that fractured her skull and left her comatose.

"Your love, thoughts, spirit, positive energy are felt! We are so grateful for those of you who have invested in Brielle's recovery," Brielle's dad said. "Anyone familiar with a [traumatic brain injury] recovery knows that this is a sacred and special time."

A clearly emotional Ryan said he didn't know "how many times I have cried today."

"Brielle has a road ahead of her and with as tough as she shown herself to be we have high hopes but also we have all the time and energy she needs from us. #briellestrong," he said.

Ryan's post comes after Michelle said she was taking a social media break to focus on Brielle's recovery.

"As her mom I just feel this overwhelming need to just be present with her during this next chapter in her life," Michelle said on April 10. "This is not my story to tell. This is her story. I think as a 15-year-old who has just gone through something so traumatic it does not feel in alignment for me to be sharing anymore."

She added, "She's going to be fine. We are going to get through this. She is going to be 100 percent healed. I feel so strongly about that."

In addition to the NTU transfer, Michelle and her ex have reason to be hopeful. On April 9, Ryan posted a video of Brielle moving her hand.

"Brielle started moving and will raise her eyebrows when 'yelled' at or pinched. The medical staff is asking her to squeeze their fingers or move her toes and she will do it most of the time," he said in a lengthy message. "Brielle, we are so proud of you! For her to start moving made us all cry…"