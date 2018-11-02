Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready to dust off those bellbottoms, because Austin Powers could be back on the big screen.

"Yeah, baby!"

REX/Shutterstock

It's been 16 years since "Goldmember," the last Powers film, was in theaters. Fans of the franchise have been clamoring for a reinstatement since then. According to the film's top star Mike Myers, a fourth film is a real possibility.

David Buchan/REX/Shutterstock

"It's looking good, it's just tough, you know, it takes a long time to write the script, you want it to be fantastic," Mike told E! News. "I have three kids under the age of seven now, you know, [director] Jay [Roach] is just back to back making movies. But we've met and, I don't know, it's looking good, we'll see."

Mike is definitely on board.

"I'd love to do it, it's so much fun doing it," he said.

Promotional

One person who will not be in the new film — should there be one — is Verne Troyer, who famously starred as "mini me." Earlier this year, in April, Verne passed away at the age of 49. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office said Verne died of a "possible suicide," adding that he had "a very high level of alcohol in his system."

After the death, Mike said in a statement, "Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him. It is a sad day, but I hope he's in a better place. He will be greatly missed."