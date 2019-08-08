Singer Mike Posner had to be airlifted to a Colorado hospital on Wednesday after being bitten by a rattlesnake during his much-hyped cross-country walk.

imageSPACE/Shutterstock

The Grammy-nominated singer has gone relatively incident-free during his walk across the United States, which began in New Jersey on April 15.

On Thursday, Mike posted a video from the hospital to his Instagram.

"Crazy day yesterday! I had just crushed 16 miles and was going for 8 more when I got [bit] by a baby rattlesnake!," he captioned the video showing him on a gurney. "That venom is no joke! I got to the hospital and got the anti-venom in time."

Mike went on to thank the medics on the helicopter and nurses from the hospital.

"I'll be here a few days and will not be able to walk for several weeks but enjoying the AC and the nice bed, haven't had those in a while," he wrote.

After his Instagram post, celebrities such as Millie Bobby Brown, Joe Jonas, Diplo and TJ Lavin all expressed get well wishes.

The snake bite, Mike says, is nothing more than a minor setback, and he plans to continue his walk. In fact, he hopes to make it to Venice, California, by October.

Back in April, just before beginning his trek, Mike said he was inspired to walk by the deaths of his father and buddy Avicii.

Mike is dropping new music every time he crosses a state line, most recently releasing "Prince Akeem," which features Wiz Khalifa.