Millie Bobby Brown continues to make history.

This week, the 14-year-old "Stranger Things" actress became the youngest person to make the annual Time top 100 list, which celebrates the world's "most influential people."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Others on the list include presidents, princes, prime ministers, doctors and even an astronaut.

Of Millie, Aaron Paul said, "She may have been 12 in years, but her spirit and mind were timeless. A wise woman was speaking from her cherubic face. It was like speaking to a future mentor with a perspective and groundedness that I could only have dreamed of at that age. Or at any age, if I'm being honest.

"She somehow understands the human experience as if she has lived it for a thousand years. I'm proud to know her. To call her a friend. To call her my adopted daughter," he said.

Emma McIntyre / KCA2018 / Getty Images / .

While we're not even one-third through the year, 2018 is shaping up to be a banner year for the teen star. On April 1, TMZ said Millie got a pay raise higher than those of her young co-stars. She's reportedly making as much as $350,000 an episode now, putting her on the same pay plane as her more experienced adult co-stars.

Many think this is merely the beginning for Millie, as they foresee superstardom for her.

"I do want her to become Meryl Streep, I do want her to become Daniel Day Lewis, I do want her to become Philip Seymour Hoffman," "Stranger Things" costar David Harbour previously said. "Those are the artists that I feel like culturally, I want more in our society. I don't know that I need more of a popularity contest."

Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

He added, "I know that I try to protect her as much as I can but my hope with Millie and my focus with her is always that I want her to be an artist who, when I'm in the nursing home, she'll bring me her Oscars. I think that the pitfalls are very deep in terms of this generation, this fame, this Instagram generation of constantly wanting to get likes. Which I never really grew up and the fact that someone with 11 million followers thinking about their persona to the world at 13, 14 years of age is terrifying to me.

"I know she has tremendous potential and my hope is that she can remain grounded and protected as much as possible," he continued. "Not only from her immediate family, but from her extended family on the show, and also her family of the press as well. I do think that she requires an amount of protection that I don't know if she will be given, but we'll see."