After three years of back and forth, the vitriolic turf war between Minnie Driver and her next-door neighbor is finally over.

TMZ reported on April 4 that the "Good Will Hunting" star and her neighbor, Daniel Perelmutter, reached a settlement over their property line. The terms of the deal are not known, but the website said money did change hands.

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The deal comes a few weeks after a judge scolded both Minnie and Daniel over their dispute over a shared driveway at their Los Angeles homes.

"These neighbor disputes are so unpleasant because people get so personally involved," the judge told them last month, according to the Daily Mail. "The jury is going to say, 'All these lawyers - they're making a Federal case out of this.'… The heart of this case is who's richer than who, I guess."

A trial was set for April 9.

Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Minnie and Daniel got on bad terms quickly after she bought her home in 2014. Around the same time, Daniel began building a home on his property bordering a shared driveway.

There have been bizarre accusations over the years — she claimed he blew smoke at her children and verbally told them he wanted them to die; he says she threw baby food jars filled with paint at his house once. In 2015, she even got a restraining order against Daniel.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Still, despite the bad blood and expensive lawsuits, the war continued.

Last year, he was found guilty of contempt for narrowing their shared driveway to build a wall. He later moved the wall back to its original width, and was fined $1,000. He also had to pay Minnie's $200,000 legal fees. Afterward, he told TMZ last year that Minnie was motivated by "anger, total anger." Around that same time, he told the DailyMail.com, "She's destroyed my property, she's harassed me, she's trespassed - she's made my life a living hell."