Mischa Barton and her boyfriend of more than two years, Australian model boyfriend James Abercrombie, have split.

"Mischa and James are over," a source told E! News on Friday. "The reason she broke up with him is to focus on her career."

BACKGRID

The actress and James, the son of the multi-millionaire Andrew Abercrombie, began dating in 2017, and she had been spotted with him over the years in New York City and Los Angeles.

Lately, Mischa's priorities have changed, and she's laser-focused on MTV's "The Hills: New Beginnings," which she now stars in.

"This is the first time Mischa is actually having a second life in her career, and she wants to focus on it," the source said. "That's the reason she broke up with him."

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Mischa, you'll recall, initial broke out after playing Marissa Cooper on 'The O.C.," leaving the show in 2006. Since then, she's never quite found the same stardom, as she's dealt with many personal and legal problems. However, since starring in "The Hills" reboot, Mischa has had a career resurgence.

"It's a new Mischa, and she is super happy about her future again," the source continued. "She is all focused on the best she can be. She is really focused on her career. She is changing her life."