There might be more "The Hills" drama off the screen than on it!

Earlier this week, reports indicated that Mischa Barton was not asked to return to "The Hills: New Beginnings," as producers felt her storyline was "a bit bland." Those same reports said that the early 2000s "it" girl Caroline D'Amore was replacing the former "The O.C." actress.

Once the news broke, Mischa took to Instagram to weigh in, while also ripping Caroline, who happens to be the heiress to the D'Amore's Pizza chain and owner of the Pizza Girl sauce line.

Variety/Shutterstock

"Lol. Where do people get their reporting from?" Mischa wrote. "As if anyone would watch @carolinedamore try to hoc her boring ass pasta bowls and greasy pizza on tv. Tried that it was like watching paint dry."

Caroline obviously noticed that post (after all, she was tagged in it) and clapped back.

"Thank you for the sudden surge in @pizzagirlofficial sales this morning," she captioned a photo of herself holding a pizza box.

"@mischabarton REAL women don't bully other women," she continued, adding a hashtag for "not stooping to your level."

After the back-and-forth, Mischa's ex, Cisco Adler, voiced his suspicion that the drama was manufactured for the show.

"Definitely never planned on being attacked for no reason," Caroline responded back. "Pizza life not so boring I guess. I will always stand for kindness and loving of others even when they attack for no reason. We all need [love and pizza] and the world will be a better place."