Naomi Campbell's rep is setting the record straight on her relationship status after she sparked romance rumors with magician David Blaine earlier this week.

Mark Mainz / Getty Images

"Naomi and David are not dating," a rep for the supermodel told E! News on Thursday, Aug. 23. "They have been great friends for many years now, but nothing more than that."

In photos obtained by TMZ, the pals were spotted together on a yacht in Saint-Tropez on Tuesday.

Naturally, suspicion was raised after seeing the 48-year-old in a tiny white bikini taking selfies and lounging on the deck with David, 45.

"#Mood," Naomi captioned an Instagram pic taken by David on Monday, while cruising the south of France.

#Mood 💛🖤 📸 @Davidblaine A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on Aug 20, 2018 at 10:31am PDT

But, don't get it twisted. This wasn't a private couples vacation or anything like that. Sources at E! News claim that there were a bunch of other people on the boat.

Today, Naomi proved it with another social media post that included some of her famous gal pals onboard.

"#FAM," she wrote of (from left) fellow model Helena Christensen, Bono's rocker wife Ali Hewson, and model Christy Turlington.

Basically, Naomi's just-friends story checks out, especially since she and David have been photographed together as far back as 2002.

Single until proven taken, right?