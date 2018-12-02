Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban might be world-famous stars, but when they're at home on their bucolic Tennessee property with daughters Sunday, 10, and Faith, 7, they try to keep things as low-key as possible.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

In a new interview with The Guardian, the "Aquaman" and "Destroyer" star revealed that she and her country music star hubby, both 51, don't want their girls having too much screen time and won't allow them to have phones or tablets. "I left home yesterday and my children were up in the tree house with eight friends over," Nicole said. "We have a no-devices house."

And that doesn't just go for Sunday and Faith. "Their friends can't bring devices over," Nicole added. "The general rule is: play, hard core and outside."

KHAPGG / BACKGRID

Nicole and Keith don't abide by that rule themselves but they do often take a step back from screen time.

"We have periods at home where we don't turn on the TV and try to have a detox from it all," she explained. "I can recommend that to anyone. Like everyone, I worry about all the anger that seems to be around. What do you do? In our case, we have some land and some animals."

Nicole made headlines earlier this year when she told Parade that she and Keith don't even text each other.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"We call. And that's 12 years of marriage," she told Parade, explaining that texting "is so not our relationship, which is interesting, right? We call. We've done this since the very beginning. The reason it started at the beginning was because I didn't know how to text and it just kind of worked for us. So now we don't. We just do voice to voice or skin to skin, as we always say. We talk all the time and we FaceTime but we just don't text because I feel like texting can be misrepresentative at times."

She continued, "And I've had the thing where I reread texts and I'm like, 'What does that mean?' and then read it to somebody and go, 'Can you interpret that?' I don't want that between my lover and I."

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Nicole also admitted to Parade that when it comes to friends, she is not a reliable texter. "I'm a terrible texter. And I try to not be really prompt with returning texts because then you get used to that kind of person," she explained, clarifying that yes, she makes people wait before she'll get back to them.

"So that I can go, 'I'm putting it down.' I'm really responsible as a person so I have to just go, 'No. It's OK not to be completely available all of the time.' And that's a really big lesson for someone who wants to be responsible," she added.