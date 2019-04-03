Nikki and Brie Bella's days on "Total Divas" are over.

The twins announced on "The Bellas Podcast" that they will not take part in the upcoming season of the show, and will instead focus on their new podcast and their "Total Bellas" reality show.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

"Nikki and I realized this year that it is time to say goodbye to 'Total Divas,'" Brie said.

Nikki added, "Brie and I have been with the franchise from the beginning and have literally put out hearts and souls and our lives on TV. [We wanted to] help make it into a big franchise, to help make it a success, to truly change peoples minds about women in wrestling and how much women in the wrestling industry do in and out of the ring."

She added, "We had to let one show go to keep our sanity."

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

The women have starred on "Total Divas" for eight seasons.

Brie noted that she had her daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, on her mind when making the decision to stop filming "Divas."

"I don't want Birdie to grow up in front of the cameras," she said. "I don't want her to think that it's a normal life."

For Nikki, she said it was difficult to constantly have cameras following her around. In fact, her high-profile split from WWE superstar John Cena played out on "Total Bellas."

"With my breakup, that just showed me that when you have hard times and life and you keep filming, it's just really hard on someone mentally," she said. "I was just so sad because the person that was the love of my life, that was just our home, that's where we started."

She later added, "We have to live our lives twice. When you have that bad moment in your life, you have to realize the bad. I know for me, that was exhausting, living my life twice."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The women said she will likely still make appearances on "Divas" but only sporadically.

"We are no longer on 'Total Divas'," Nikki said. "We will now be focusing on just 'Total Bellas' and the Bellas Podcast, as well as other things going on in our lives."