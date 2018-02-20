A New York cab driver has been found guilty of swiping expensive luggage that belonged to John Legend last March.

FPS / Splash News

When it was snatched, the Louis Vuitton luggage contained about $26,000 in valuables, including a pair of Cartier cufflinks.

The New York Post said on Feb. 20 that Hilario Agustin was convicted of charges of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. The trial lasted a week.

John testified against Hilario, saying his wife, Chrissy Teigen, bought him the panther cufflinks, which were studded with diamonds. Reports at the time said the black Louis Vuitton bag, valued at $5,000, was left unattended on a cart at JFK airport. It was then that Hilario allegedly wheeled the cart to a more hidden area, wherein he picked up the bag and ran off undetected.

Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

John didn't notice the missing bag until later. Security later saw Hilario running off with the bag on surveillance video. He was later arrested.

"I know I should not have taken it. I made a mistake," the cab driver reportedly told police at the time, The Post said.

He now faces seven years behind bars.

At the time, several media outlets sensationalized the theft and indicated that John was robbed by his own personally-picked cab driver.

"This story is untrue. We use a trusted car service and they did not rob me," he wrote on Twitter. "Our Delta greeter made a mistake and left a bag on the cart."

He continued, "The bag was taken because it was left unattended. The airport police caught the person who took it (on video) and retrieved my bag. Thanks to the airport police/security. One could say it's been 'handled.'"

The cab driver will be sentenced on March 12.