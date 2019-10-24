Olivia Culpo is wearing her heart on her… fingers.

The model took to her Instagram Story this week to show off a new manicure, and she left no doubt that her allegiance is with the Carolina Panthers and running back Christian McCaffrey, her boyfriend of six months.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Pepsi / Paul Abell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Olivia posted several videos and pictures of her nails getting done by celebrity nail artist Britney Tokyo. A photo of the NFL stud in his uniform rested on her lap while her nails were painted blue and black, the Panthers team colors.

She also got Christian's number, 22, painted on one of her nails.

The couple was first linked in May, but things heated up when they vacationed together in Mexico with their friends.

"Olivia and Christian planned a getaway to Cabo for a few days with their two friends Kristen and Tyler, who actually were the ones that set them up. They had met before in previous social settings, but reconnected recently," a source told E! in July. "They have been texting nonstop since the beginning of last month, and this is the first vacation they have spent together. They have really hit it off and are into each other."

@christianmccaffrey / Instagram

Last week, during the Panthers week off, Christian posted a photo of his lady love cooking him breakfast.

These two are nailing it.