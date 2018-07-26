Olivia Holt is all about her new music!

The "I Didn't Do It" alum revealed that her newest album will have elements of "R&B and soul and alternative intertwined into a pop record," while discussing her performance at the M&M's Spotlight concert in Dallas on July 25.

"[I'm] definitely making pop music, but, you know, coming from the South, I'm drawn to very organic instruments and music. So, I want throw a little bit of organic guitars, drums and keys in there," the singer-actress told Wonderwall.com.

The blonde beauty, who list Caramel M&M'S as her favorite candy right now, said that performing lets her connect with her fans and pick up on their "vibe and feedback."

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

"It's been a full year prioritizing music and just honing in on what sound I'm going to do, lyrically what I'm going to do. Tonight, I'm excited to be able to showcase some of that music," she said. "That's the one thing I sort of love about performing, is just getting that feedback right away. So I'm excited."

New music isn't the only exciting thing in Olivia's life right now. On July 20, Freeform renewed her hit Marvel show, "Cloak & Dagger," for a 10-episode second season to premiere in the spring of 2019.

"I'm really excited," Olivia said of the renewal. "I feel like our show is very unique in the sense that it's about these two young teenagers who have developed these powers. They're not older or CEOS of their own company. They're figuring out their lives as teenagers. This first season is very character driven, so I'll be excited to kind of dive more into the action and the story of them working as a team."

Alfonso Bresciani / Freeform via Getty Images

The former Disney star officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe when she was cast to play Tandy Bowen (aka Dagger) on the Freeform show in January 2017. Since then, the series has skyrocketed with rave reviews, millions of viewers and three Teen Choice Award nominations.

"It's a bit surreal," said Olivia. "You know, I grew up as a massive fan of Marvel ... going to all the movies, deciding who my favorite superhero was -- which is Iron Man, by the way."

"It's exhilarating. It's really cool and I feel very lucky," she continued. "I'm super-grateful to be a part of the family now and to be able to tell Tandy's story in the most honest way I can."

So, what can fans expect from the final two episodes of Season 1?

"A couple words to describe [the episodes] would be entertaining, moving, super insanely epic and it'll leave you wanting more."

The penultimate episode of "Cloak & Dagger" airs on Freeform on July 26.