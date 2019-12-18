Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen made a rare appearance on social media to wish Ashley Benson — a self-confessed super fan — a happy 30th birthday on Wednesday.

Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

The "Pretty Little Liars" star posted the message from the actresses-turned-fashion designers to Instagram along with the message, "Dreams do come true."

In monotone voices, Mary-Kate and Ashley said, "Happy birthday Ashley" in unison.

"I hope this year is one of the best one yet. Sending you lots of love," Ashley Olsen said.

Mary-Kate added, "So magical and can't wait to meet you soon."

Ashley Olsen then blew a kiss to the camera while both waved goodbye.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The women, who both donned black wool jackets, slicked back hair and sunglasses, don't have social media. In 2017, Ashley Olsen briefly touched on their lack of social media.

"We don't dive into that world [of social media]; we don't have Instagram or Facebook," she told Net-a-Porter's The Edit. "We've stayed quite sheltered in that sense."

The birthday love wasn't just limited to the former "Full House" stars. On Wednesday, Ashley's girlfriend, Cara Delevingne, also gushed about her lady love, posting a series of images to Instagram.

"Happy birthday @ashleybenson There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don't need to because YOU KNOW and that's all that matters. It's you and me which is my favourite. My safe place," she wrote. "You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious. I feel like I've known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being. I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy a--, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson."