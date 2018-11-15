It's the end of an era… or rather, the end of a hair-a.

Ariana Grande has ditched her signature ponytail, something she has had for about as long as anyone can remember.

The singer posted a seflie to Instagram on Nov. 15. In the snap, her hair falls just past her shoulders, and her ponytail is nowhere to be found.

She posted the image with no caption.

Her fans, though, were quick to notice, and they were quick to applaud.

"UM EXCUSE ME HI NEW HAIR I LOVE ITTT," one person said. Another said, "Loving the new hair my queen."

"Omg omg omg omg it looks so perfect on you," another fan said.

In 2014, she told fans why she continued to wear a ponytail.

"I wear it in a pony tail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down," she said on Facebook. "It's all that works for now (AND I'm comfortable for the first time in years)."

Gotham / GC Images

The ponytail was fairly iconic, considering how long Ariana kept the look. In 2016, she told Byrdie, "I had no idea that it was going to become, like, a thing."

"It's how I like my hair. It's how I've always liked my hair" she said. "It brings me so much joy, honestly. Every time I put my hair up, it's like a surprise. Like, I forget how much I love it, and then I tie it back and I'm like, 'I love this look! Ooh, girl!' Every time I tie it up is like the first time. It's like true love."

Speaking of true love, perhaps this new look is in reaction to the recent end of her engagement to Pete Davidson. Seems that in both Pete and ponytail, Ariana is moving on.