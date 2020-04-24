Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are in love and happily engaged, but they do not play ball when it comes to their sports teams.

In fact, there is real disdain.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

In a recent interview with Parade, the actress spoke about her deep love of the New York Yankees, even revealing that in high school she used to carry shortstop Derek Jeter's rookie baseball card in her wallet. At the time, the Yankees were in the midst of winning three championships in row.

Colin, meanwhile is a passionate fan of New York Mets, the Bronx Bomber's cross-town rival. As sports fans know, the two teams and their fan bases don't exactly see eye to eye.

"It's a sore subject," she said of the couple's baseball fandom. "He just told me that he'd rather see the [Boston] Red Sox win than the Yankees win. Like, what?! I said I was just going to ignore that."

Those are fighting words!

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Other than their "Subway Series" rivalry, Scarlett and Colin are the picture of happiness.

"What you see is what you get with him," she said. "He's very optimistic, easygoing, funny, nice, and those are the qualities that really drew me to him."

In the beginning, Scarlett and Colin started off as friends, but things eventually turned romantic and they dated for two years. In May 2019, they got engaged.

"It's so funny to have a long-term shared experience with someone and then the relationships changes," she said while wearing her 11-carat ring.

Andrew H. Walker/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Since the engagement, the couple has been keeping wedding planning details private, although Scarlett has said their wedding will be conscious of environmental issues.

Last year, Page Six said Colin joked about marriage after taking the stage during a celiac disease research benefit.

"I'm getting married and it's such a crazy thing... I was so scared of marriage for so long because every time I talked to someone who just got married or was about to get married, it's like, 'Oh my god, you got to do it... What could go wrong?'" he said. "Then you talk to someone who's been married for five years, and they're like, 'Don't rush into it… you have your whole life ahead of you. Don't have kids. They're the worst.'"