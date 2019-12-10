When it came to physically altering her appearance for a her craft, Salma Hayek faced the facts quickly.

In her newest role in "Like a Boss," the actress plays cosmetics mogul Claire Luna.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

"At first, the part was a very straightforward, ambitious businesswoman," she told InStyle. "It was fun to work with Miguel and the writers to create an actually crazy character."

Salma's alter ego donned red hair, extravagant clothes and even gray eye contacts. Salma, though, wanted to go even further.

"First, I wanted to do Botox and inject my lips, which I've never done," she said. But after realizing Botox couldn't be reversed, Salma decided to do lip fillers. Again, though, she couldn't go through with it.

"My friend [dermatologist] Dr. [Maurice] Dray said, 'I don't know if you're going to be happy because it's going to hurt super bad.' I said, 'Well, let's give it a try,'" she said. "He put the first needle in my mouth, and I immediately said, 'No! Forget it! I'm done!'"

Neilson Barnard / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank / via Getty Images

Salma, 53, eventually decided to simply use fake teeth to change her appearance.

From the sounds of it, cosmetic alteration isn't happening anytime soon for Salma.

"My mother always demonstrated the importance of aging gracefully," she said. "I never saw her or my grandmother being afraid of getting old. And so I don't have that fear."

Judging from her recent bikini birthday snaps, she's perfecting the aging process.