Paul Teutul Sr.'s show, "American Chopper," appears to be on life support, depending on who you ask.

One thing that is for sure is that the show's network, Discovery, has not yet renewed the reality TV show for a third season.

On Tuesday, a source told Page Six that the show won't be renewed because it's getting canceled.

The financially-strapped Paul, the source added, is planning a move to Del Ray Beach, Florida, and wants to relaunch a YouTube channel.

However, a second source wasn't nearly as pessimistic, noting that "American Chopper" could still return.

"The show has been resurrected multiple times" between TLC and Discovery, the source said. "Nothing is set in stone with that show — and nothing ever set in stone with them. That show has nine lives and they haven't all been used yet."

Paul's rep, meanwhile, told Page Six that all is well in the reality TV star's life -- despite his financial turmoil -- and even countered claims that "American Chopper" is getting canceled.

"The show was not canceled. Season 2 is over. He's not 'launching' a YouTube channel; the YouTube channel was launched in 2009. We are just rebranding the YouTube name, OCC Plus," the rep said. "He's not moving… His home is New York and Orange County Choppers is thriving."

Paul first rose to fame after starring in "American Chopper," which aired from 2003 to 2010. The show returned to the air in March 2018.