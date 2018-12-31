Penny Marshall died primarily of heart failure, according to her newly-released death certificate.

The certificate, issued by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office and obtained by TMZ, lists heart failure, heart disease and complications from diabetes as the causes of death.

The actress and director passed away on Dec. 17 in her Los Angeles home. The document lists 9:10 p.m. as her time of death.

Penny's remains were cremated on Dec. 26 and given to her sister, Ronny Hallin, the certificate indicates.

After her passing, Penny's family released a statement.

"Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall. Penny was a tomboy who loved sports, doing puzzles of any kind, drinking milk and Pepsi together and being with her family. As an actress, her work on 'Laverne & Shirley' broke ground featuring blue-collar women entertaining America in prime time," the statement said. "She was a comedic natural with a photographic memory and an instinct for slapstick. When Penny directed Tom Hanks in the movie 'Big' she became a pioneer as the first woman in history to helm a film that grossed more than $100 million. She did it again with 'A League of Their Own.' She directed many stars including Geena Davis, Robert De Niro, Whoopi Goldberg, Robin Williams, Madonna, Denzel Washington, Rosie O'Donnell and Whitney Houston."