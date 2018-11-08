Pic of Eddie Redmayne and Duchess Meghan from 2015 resurfaces
Eddie Redmayne was in the presence of royalty several years ago, and he didn't even know it.
A photograph of Eddie and Duchess Meghan from 2015 resurfaced this week, showing the two of them at Soho House Istanbul with a photographer buddy named Jason Bailey.
"Night in, watching movies and remember fun times with this crew ❤️ #EddieRedmayne @meghanmarkle #istanbul," Jason captioned the photo, which he shared in April 2015, a year before the then-"Suits" actress starting dating Prince Harry.
In the snap, Eddie donned navy pants and a jean jacket, while Meghan opted for jeans, a T-shirt, and a leather jacket.
Interestingly, Meghan and Harry ended up running into Eddie in September at the three-day launch of the new Soho House in Amsterdam. There, Harry and Meghan were said to have spent a long time in conversation with Eddie and his wife Hannah Bagshawe.
Of course, a lot of things had changed since Meghan and Eddie's first encounter.
In May, Meghan and Harry married in England and she became the Duchess of Sussex.
Both Meghan and Harry are known to be big fans of Soho House, and it's believed that their first date was at the swanky chain in London in 2016.