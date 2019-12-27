Pink and Carey Hart were quite surprised by son Jameson's recent birthday wish!

AFF-USA / Shutterstock

The couple celebrated their little boy's 3rd birthday with an intimate gathering for friends and family at home on Dec. 26.

Pink shared footage of the adorable tot blowing out the candles on his chocolate cake and making an unexpected wish to be a basketball player when he grows up.

"Well apparently he likes basketball," the "Raise Your Glass" singer captioned the clip on Instagram on Dec. 27. "Happy bday looney tune."

In the video, Jameson's older sister, 8-year-old Willow, is seen standing next to her shirtless brother in a festive party hat while cheerily singing, "Happy Birthday." After Pink delivers his birthday cake to the kitchen table and prompts him to make a wish, he says out loud, "I wish I could be a basketball player!"

On Jameson's actual birthday the day before, Pink shared a sweet photo montage of her boy over the years.

"You and willow have been bickering all morning, and I wouldn't have it any other way," she captioned the collection of pictures. "You bring so much light to the world, my boy. Thank you. Happy birthday."

Carey left a cute message on his wife's post, writing, "You cooked a good one, baby," but also penned his own message to Jameson on his Instagram account.

"Happy 3rd b day to my lil Meatball!!!" the motocross pro wrote. "You are such an amazing kid, and I love you so much. You are a constant crack up, and enjoy every moment with you. Enjoy your day lil man."

Pink and Carey dated on-and-off for years before tying the knot in 2006 and seem to be closer than ever nowadays.

"Welcome to 40 baby," the BMX rider wrote to celebrate Pink's birthday this past September. "I've celebrated 18 birthdays with you, and I can say it's amazing growing up with you. The person you have grown into is inspiring."