Jay-Z's New York City nightclub was the victim of an apparent break-in.

According to TMZ, the staff at 40/40 Club noticed the damage to the club's front door over the weekend. Employees took pictures of the damaged door before fixing it. By the time police were called, the door had been fixed.

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock

Police, the report said, reviewed surveillance footage from the club, "but found no clear evidence of a crime being committed." Still, they are investigating it as an attempted break-in. The club, however, apparently has footage that clearly shows two suspicious men lingering near the door. One of the men allegedly went near the door to inspect it. In fact, staff said the two men in the video were hanging out at the club all week.

"The club feels they were staking the place out," TMZ said.

The two men in the surveillance footage are not suspects because police don't have enough evidence to label them as such.

Since the incident, Jay-Z's club has hired around-the-clock security.