It pays to be a fan of Ariana Grande!

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to cripple the world, the pop star is secretly stepping in to help financially-strapped fans.

According to Page Six, Ariana has slyly sent money to more than 20 fans who've lost wages because they're out of work.

The report states that she's typically sending $500 and $1,000 via the popular mobile payment app Venmo.

"She reached out and took care of my salary for the month," one fan told Page Six.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced the closure to many businesses throughout the country, and the hospitality world has been particularly hit hard. The financial burden from not working is being felt as workers stay home to slow the spread of the disease.

Ariana isn't the only artist slipping money into fan's bank accounts. At least two Taylor Swift fans have said the "Lover" singer is helping them foots some bills.

One fan, a music photographer and graphic designer, noted that she was considering whether to leave New York because her livelihood was being threatened. Taylor, the fan said on Tumblr, gave her $3,000.

"I made a post on tumblr about how i was scared i wouldn't be able to stay living in NYC because of what corona has done to the music industry," the fan on Twitter. "@taylorswift13 literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. i cannot even believe my eyes right now."

Taylor's note said, "Holly, you've always been there for me. I want to be there for you right now. I hope this helps. Love, Taylor."

The superstar also sent $3,000 to another superfan who temporarily lost her job as a cocktail server at Disney World.

"I have no job, no income, no way to pay my bills rn. If anyone happens to be able to donate and has it in their hearts to do so, anything really really helps with bills right now," Samantha Jacobson wrote on Tumblr.

Taylor, seeing the plea, stepped in.

"SHE CALLED ME BUDDY THE FIRST TIME WE MET TOO I AM HAVING AN ABSOLUTE BREAK DOWN," the fan said after the money went into her account.