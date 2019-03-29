The drama is real between Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes!

On Friday, Porsha accused her "Real Housewives of Atlanta" costar of fat shaming her just six days after giving birth. In fact, Porsha shared a screen grab of several texts from NeNe that use, shall we say, very adult language.

Nene told Porsha she was "big fat hungry," among other things.

"This is what my so called 'Big sis' sent me lastnight [sic] 6 days after giving birth," Porsha captioned her screengrab, which she has now deleted. "@neneleakes is so miserable and ain't happy for nobody. It's not a contest I'm just living my life and being blessed,"

She added, "Yes I posted this since you wanna go on live and speak on me yet again talk & about these text [sic] I figured I'd let them see for themselves!" She added, "#FatShamingANewMomShameOnYou #NonsupportiveEdglessbird #IsThisYourQueen?"

The war of words started after a controversial episode of "Housewives" aired that showed Porsha and Kandi Burruss entering NeNe's closet without permission.

"Oh and remember you had your hair flipped over yo thin bald spot! I have hair but if i don't, i have enough money to buy all the wigs & Extensions i want," NeNe continued in her takedown.

An additional screen shot showed NeNe telling Porsha to "try dieting!," telling her, "That's something you have never been good at."

Shortly after Porsha posted the screengrabs, NeNe posted a screen grab of her message to her reality TV costar after she welcomed baby Pilar last week. The text was actually very congratulatory.

"@porsha4real This is what I sent you after you gave birth! I sent you text messages last nite after I saw on social media what you had said," NeNe captioned the post, which she has since taken down. "I could have responded back on social media but I decided to text rather than do that! I know you need viewers to tune into your 3 episode commercial, which is why you doing the most! Bye ankles #HBIC."