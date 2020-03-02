Post Malone has a fairly straightforward explanation as to why his face is covered with tattoos: he's "ugly" and insecure.

The "Circles" singer, 24, spoke to GQ Style this month about his look, indicating his facial ink has little to do with emerging trends.

"I'm a ugly-ass," he told the outlet. "[The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don't like how I look, so I'm going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, 'You look cool, kid,' and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance."

Post's entire body, it seems, is covered with tattoos. Media accounts claim he has around 70 tattoos, having recently added a bloody buzzsaw to his left cheek and a medieval gauntlet holding a flail to his right side of his moneymaker. The fresh ink complement his other noticeable face tattoos — He has the words "always" and "tired" tattooed underneath his eyes; he has a Playboy bunny on his right side; there's a knife by his ear; his forehead features tree branches, playing cards and the words "stay away."

The newest additions probably shouldn't come as a surprise, as Post told Billboard last month that he was itching for some new face ink.

"It's time for more face tattoos in real life," he said. "They don't hurt too bad, but I got these really puffy cheeks."