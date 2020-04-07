Post Malone's massive hit "Circles" was hardly a solo effort -- so says one man who claims he co-wrote the song but got no credit and received no financial windfall from its success.

The rapper, though, claims the man was non-essential to "Circles" in any shape or form.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that Tyler Armes filed a lawsuit against the rapper for a co-writer credit and a "fair cut of past and future royalties" for the chart-topping track.

According to the lawsuit and TMZ, Tyler says that he and Post collaborated on writing the song in August 2018. Tyler alleges that he co-wrote the chords and the bass line for the song, and he says he gave valuable input on other portions, such as the guitar melody.

When the song was released in August 2019, Tyler's name was not included in the writing credits, despite alleging that he negotiated with Post and his team about getting credit.

Tyler further says he had a written exchange with Post's manager about it, and Post supposedly acknowledged that Tyler contributed to the song.

However, Post argues otherwise, filing a countersuit against Tyler on Tuesday saying he didn't contribute at all and therefore doesn't deserve a writing credit. In Post's lawsuit, which was also obtained by TMZ, he says Tyler was present at the first recording session but didn't write any of the music or lyrics. He also notes that Tyler wasn't there for subsequent recording sessions for the track.

Post indicates that Tyler was nowhere to be found through most of the song but suddenly wants money after seeing the success, TMZ reports.

Tyler, by the way, is also suing producer Frank Dukes, who does have a writing credit. Frank, Tyler says, was there when the song was first created.