"Chicago Med" alum Patti Murin pregnant with her first child and she's "pretty certain" she's positive for Covid-19 — she doesn't know for sure because she can't get tested.

Still, she assures that the baby is fine.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Patti, who plays Princess Anna in Broadway's "Frozen," dished on her condition on Instagram, joking, "Even Disney princesses can get sick."

"I started feeling very tired and achy with a fever and a cough that makes it feel like my head is splitting open from the inside out, and after talking to my incredible OBGYN, my GP, and a very kind doctor at Mt. Sinai over video conference, they are pretty certain it's COVID-19," she wrote on social media on Thursday morning. "I can't get tested unless I start having trouble breathing, so I'm going to count my lucky stars that I seem to be leaning towards the mild end of the scale."

Granted, Patti would like to know if she's indeed suffering from the highly-contagious virus, but she's "not willing to walk into a waiting room and possibly get other people sick just for my own selfish informational purposes."

While many are understandably concerned about Patti, there is also concern for her unborn baby. The actress contends that there's nothing to worry about.

"I AM FINE, I SWEAR, AND SO IS THE BABY!," she wrote. "This virus can't cross the placenta, so my uterus is literally the safest place for little peanut right now. I'm eating and drinking all the water in the world, and she's kicking me almost hourly now, so I know she's growing stronger by the day."

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Patti and her husband, "Chicago Med" star Colin Donnell, are expecting a girl in late July.

"Colin is taking excellent care of me. His TV doctor experience combined with his huge heart and love for me make for the best partner I could ask for, for this moment and for forever," she said. And he's feeling fine and staying an appropriate distance away!"

Patti ended her message by thanking delivery drivers, grocery store workers and medical personnel — the real ones, not the TV actors.

"I'm so lucky. There are so many others who are not," she said. "Please keep turning your attention to them, and to the essential workers and the insanely brave and strong medical personnel, and to the people who are stocking your grocery shelves and delivering your food."