Queen Elizabeth II isn't exactly living out her golden years in carefree fashion.

In fact, in 2018 alone, the 92-year-old actually increased her workload by 25 percent, as compared to last year, a new study reveals.

REX/Shutterstock

According to research by Write Royalty, Her Royal Highness has already completed 125 royal engagement since January. She wasn't even close to that number last year at this time, but the report noted that the Queen battled a cold last year, forcing her to cancel a few engagements.

The busiest royal so far this year has actually been the Queen's eldest son, Prince Charles, who had 83 royal engagements in May alone, thanks, in part, to royal tours in Italy and Greece.

Flynet - Splash News

Prince William was far behind his father in terms of royal outings, too, as was Prince Harry.

"The quartet of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex) had a quiet May," Write Royalty's Patricia Treble said. "William and Kate were spending time with their young children, including new baby, Prince Louis, born April 23. William completed 15 engagements while Kate did just one, going to the royal wedding."

In all, May proved to be the busiest month of 2018 for the royals so far, accounting for 400 engagements.