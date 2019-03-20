Jackie and David Siegel, the couple who starred in the 2012 "The Queen of Versailles" documentary, are working on a new documentary, this one about drug addiction, which took the life of their daughter.

Since their daughter Victoria died of an accidental drug overdose in 2015, a camera has trailed the couple.

"I've been having a camera girl follow us around — starting from [Victoria's] funeral," Jackie told Page Six. "We're working on a documentary so that'll be something we can announce probably in a month or so."

The documentary, she said, "is about how me and my husband, when we went up to Washington D.C. It shows us at the funeral, in the graveyard with the whole family. And it also shows some of the people that we've helped."

The couple rose to fame after "The Queen of Versailles", a documentary that chronicled billionaires David and Jackie building a a 90,000 square-foot estate near Orlando during the middle of the 2008 economic collapse. Their daughter, who was 18 when she passed, was featured in the documentary.

Since Victoria's death, Jackie, 53, and David, 83, have become advocates for educating parents about drug addiction, which is the focus of the new documentary.

For the current documentary, the couple chose not to use the same production crew from "Queen of Versailles."

"This was a very personal and emotional time for us and no one in my family wanted cameras around or anything because they just have a fear of people putting us in a bad light," Jackie explained. "So I just had a friend that I trusted with [being] non-intrusive that I had come in and she was good with the kids and stuff. So it's going to be quite amazing. I really think people will really want to watch that."