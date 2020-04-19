Rachel McAdams has been very tight-lipped when it comes to her 2-year-old son, but she noted that the tyke is helping her during self-isolation.

The "Spotlight" actress spoke briefly about her little guy during her appearance on Canada's Heroes of Health: Covid-19 Stream-a-Thon. Her son, she said is a "welcome distraction" during the coronavirus pandemic, as she basically follows him around.

"That's pretty much what I do… all the time," she said. "He's so entertaining! I thought about, 'Would I rather be alone in quarantine? Or with my family?' You know, there are days sure, but I mean I would be so bored without him around to make it so fun."

Rachel and her boyfriend, Jamie Linden, live "out in the country," she noted, adding that there is a "little farm down the road, so we can go and look at the animals."

"We've been doing some planting, some okra, well, I mean, I do the planting and he snacks most of the day," she joked.

Rachel and Jamie welcomed their son in April 2018 and are fiercely protective of him. In fact, his name has never been publicly released.

"I want to keep his life private, even if mine isn't," she told The Sunday Times in 2018. "But I'm having more fun being a mom than I've ever had. Everything about it is interesting and exciting and inspiring to me. Even the tough days — there's something delightful about them."

While appearing on the telethon, Rachel spoke about her memorable role on "Mean Girls," indicating she might be willing to reprise her Regina George character in the future.

"Let's hope Mean Girls has helped girls be nicer to each other, and not the other way around. It's really bizarre, I feel so lucky to be a part of something that's stuck around even a little bit. That's never something I imagined happening in life," she said. "It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her!"