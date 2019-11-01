The members of rock-rap group Crazy Town escaped serious injury after their tour van collided with a moose in Canada this week.

The carnage from the collision was posted on frontman Seth Binzer's Instagram, and it's hard to look at.

"Just got out of the emergency room, by the grace of god we are all ok just cuts and bruises. We hit a moose on route 17 in Ontario Canada 🇨🇦 last night ..," he captioned a series of images that shows their rental van completely totaled. He also shared images of him and his fellow band members bloodied and getting medical attention in the back of an ambulance.

Pictures showed the van's front windshield and hood completely crushed.

Redferns via Getty Images

TMZ said the group, known for their massive hit "Butterfly" in 2000, got lucky because they hit a female moose. While still big, male moose are known to be much larger in size, thus causing far more damage.

Crazy Town has continued the tour, and noted that they got a new rental van.

On Friday, guitarist Elias Tannous posted a photo to his Instagram Story appearing emotional. He shared a thankful message on Instagram, writing, "I would like to take this time to praise and give thanks for all the prayers and support. We cannot express adequately our gratitude and feelings. Bless each and every one of you."