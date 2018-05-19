50 wants Cannes to let the streaming in!

Hip hop star 50 Cent, a last minute performance replacement for Pitbull at a Cannes Film Festival party this week, commented on the lack of star power at the esteemed festival this season due to streaming bans -- of course with the exception of John Travolta, who jumped on stage with 50 Cent during a performance of "Just a Lil Bit," going viral in the process.

"They ain't [expletive]ing with Netflix, they ain't [expletive]ing with a lot of people," the rapper posed, referring to the famous festival's ban of movies by the streaming service, as their films do not open in French theaters.

Adding that his VIP friends advised against going, saying, "They said, 'Stay home,' but I'm still here."

While at the party for Travolta and his movie "Gotti," 50 said to the crowd: "You guys feel like you're at a party right now — but I feel like I'm just hanging out with John Travolta."