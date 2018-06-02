Hip hop star Chief Keef (real name: Keith Farrelle Cozart), was shot at in the early hours of Saturday morning in New York City, while in front of the W Hotel on Broadway at around 6 a.m., fortunately for him, the perpetrator - or perpetrators - missed and ended up striking a hotel sign instead, according to TMZ.

Shotgetter / AKM-GSI

Police told TMZ that they are looking for two African-American males in black hoodies who fled the scene. Also, a shell casing has been discovered.

I’m Hungry 4:16am A post shared by Chief Keef (@chieffkeeffsossa) on Jun 2, 2018 at 1:10am PDT

TMZ sources added that the bullet missed the "I Don't Like" singer and struck the hotel sign instead. It is unclear at this time just how many shots were fired, however Keef is staying at the hotel and was coming back after a night out when the incident went down.

WireImage

Something that appears to be significant that TMZ points out is that Keef, who released his latest album The GloFiles (Pt. 1) in May and has 4.7 million followers on Instagram, has been involved with an apparent social media beef with Tekashi69 but they're reporting that at this time, there's no connection with the rapper known as 6ix9ine and the shooting, as he is currently in Los Angeles.