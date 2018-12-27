The last place you'll find Lynda Carter is under the knife.

The former "Wonder Woman" star is just fine aging the way nature intended, thankyouverymuch.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

"I'm just too afraid of looking different," Lynda said when asked why she hasn't considered plastic surgery. "I don't think I'm ever going to go under the knife — I am what I am!"

The seemingly-ageless actress, 67, told Closer Weekly she's had "a little Botox," but credits good old fashioned exercising with helping her maintain her beauty. Still, she said true beauty comes from within.

"We are still full-blooded women with the complexities we all have and the powerful inner selves we all have," she said. "That's the part of 'Wonder Woman' that resounds in people — it's that person inside of us who is so powerful that we create life. As I like to say, we are the mothers of all mankind!"

Photofest

Lynda has always felt confident, but said starring as superhero Diana Prince from 1975 through 1979 made her even more sure of herself.

"'Wonder Woman' taught women to be who you are," she said. "I have received the greatest letters from people telling me what an inspiration she was to them because she represents an inner strength every woman has."

Lynda is all about female empowerment. That's one of the many reasons she gave Gal Gadot her blessing when the 33-year-old reprised the "Wonder Woman" role in 2016 and 2018.

Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

"I want it to move to the next generation of women, and inspire the next generation of women," Lynda said. "There is some visceral identity that people have with the character that I played because they went in their back yards and they pretended to be her. We share that goddess within, maybe, and I enjoy hearing those stories. So I don't really tire of it."

As for whether she still has a her iconic "Wonder Woman" suits, she joked, "They're falling apart in a closet somewhere."