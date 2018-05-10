Redmond O'Neal had heroin and methamphetamine on his person when he was arrested for an alleged knifepoint robbery, according to court records.

Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal's oft-troubled son was officially charged with six crimes related to the arrest: second-degree robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a smoking device, possession of an injection/ingestion device and two counts of possessing a controlled substance.

According to The Blast, a felony complaint said the controlled substances were heroin and methamphetamine.

The district attorney said the felony complaint includes a special allegation that "the defendant personally used a deadly and dangerous weapon, a knife, during the commission of the robbery."

According to reports, Redmond allegedly approached a 7-Eleven clerk at 2:30 AM on May 8 with a knife in hand and demanded that the clerk hand over money. The Blast indicated that Redmond got $60.

He was arrested shortly after the alleged robbery. The clerk and another customer were all unharmed.

Interestingly, The Blast said the cops were headed to the convenience store before the robbery because a good samaritan "had witnessed Redmond acting suspicious and already phoned police." The bystander felt that Redmond was "casing the joint."

The report further stated that police were actually on the phone with the bystander when Redmond allegedly approached the convenience store clerk.