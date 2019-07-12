Reese Witherspoon reached back into her vault of pictures to share an incredible throwback from the set of "Cruel Intentions" with pal Selma Blair.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

"Look what I found in a buried time capsule labeled '1999' 😂," Reese captioned the 20-year-old Instagram snap that shows the women looking fresh-faced. "@selmablair and I share so many great memories together, from #cruelintentions to #legallyblonde she's always kept me laughing! 💫 #tbt."

It didn't take long for Selma to respond to her longtime friend, writing, "I love this. I would love to see you soon. You are such a driven force of power and it has changed me for the better. I always 🖤 you. Thanks for all the weekend food. Now I need some Draper James. I named my walker #sunny. Reminded me of your southern charm."

Selma then added a second comment, vying for a cameo on Reese's popular "Big Little Lies" show on HBO.

"Give me a spot in a doorway of #biglittlelies. No pressure. Just something great !! In the background. Just putting it out there buhbye 🤷‍♀️🙌🤩," the mother of one wrote.

Rex USA

Reese's Instagram picture clearly brought a smile to Selma's face, something she hasn't exactly been a constant thing as she continues to fight multiple sclerosis, which she was diagnosed with last fall.

While Selma's been battling MS with grace, she acknowledges that it's a challenge more often than not.

"Here's a truth. I feel sick as all hell. I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of," she captioned a photo that showed her in bed in May. "The medical treatments take their toll. I am going to get through this. We do. This will pass. And to moms and dads who watch their kids sick on things we take to get better... I hold you."

She added, "I cannot imagine ever feeling ok again."