Reese Witherspoon shares amazing throwback pic with Selma Blair
Reese Witherspoon reached back into her vault of pictures to share an incredible throwback from the set of "Cruel Intentions" with pal Selma Blair.
"Look what I found in a buried time capsule labeled '1999' 😂," Reese captioned the 20-year-old Instagram snap that shows the women looking fresh-faced. "@selmablair and I share so many great memories together, from #cruelintentions to #legallyblonde she's always kept me laughing! 💫 #tbt."
It didn't take long for Selma to respond to her longtime friend, writing, "I love this. I would love to see you soon. You are such a driven force of power and it has changed me for the better. I always 🖤 you. Thanks for all the weekend food. Now I need some Draper James. I named my walker #sunny. Reminded me of your southern charm."
Selma then added a second comment, vying for a cameo on Reese's popular "Big Little Lies" show on HBO.
"Give me a spot in a doorway of #biglittlelies. No pressure. Just something great !! In the background. Just putting it out there buhbye 🤷♀️🙌🤩," the mother of one wrote.
Reese's Instagram picture clearly brought a smile to Selma's face, something she hasn't exactly been a constant thing as she continues to fight multiple sclerosis, which she was diagnosed with last fall.
While Selma's been battling MS with grace, she acknowledges that it's a challenge more often than not.
"Here's a truth. I feel sick as all hell. I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of," she captioned a photo that showed her in bed in May. "The medical treatments take their toll. I am going to get through this. We do. This will pass. And to moms and dads who watch their kids sick on things we take to get better... I hold you."
She added, "I cannot imagine ever feeling ok again."
