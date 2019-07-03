Rihanna was overcome with emotion this week after reuniting with her former childhood physical education teacher, a man she called her "mentor."

The Jamaica Observer posted a video of the pop star embracing Roddy Estwick, her teacher at Combermere School in Barbados. Rihanna wears sunglasses in the viral video, but she appeared to be moved to tears when hugging Roddy, who is now an assistant coach for the West Indies Cricket team, which is competing at the Cricket World Cup in England.

"I love this man," Rihanna told Barbados Today. "I came here to see the match and was cheering West Indies to a victory. They played great but we just didn't make it. But I also wanted to see Mr. Estwick. He made a lasting impact on my life and he really offered great advice to me and many others when we were at school at Combermere. I just wanted to let everyone know what he meant to me in my development and what he did for us back at school in Barbados."

On her Instagram story, RiRi called Estwick, "my mentor, my champ."

Roddy later spoke about his famous former student in a Twitter video with the International Cricket Council.

"Everybody calls her Rihanna," he said, "but I know her as Robyn Fenty."