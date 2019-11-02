Rob Kardashian is showing off his significantly slimmer body.

Rarely seen in public over the past several years, the former "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star posted a photo to Instagram on Friday of himself in a "Trolls" costume next to his mom, Kris Jenner, who is also in costume.

"Halloween 2019 🎃 @halfwaydead 💀🖤 @krisjenner," he captioned the snap.

A few hours later, Kylie Jenner posted an image with with Kendall Jenner and Rob.

"5am birthday adventures with my two fav people🥳" Kylie wrote. Kendall reposted the image.

Rob has famously struggled with his weight for years, but he showed off some serious weight loss in the new pictures.

Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

Over the summer, the reclusive star indicated he was going to start hitting the gym.

"Rob also was also influenced to get back in the gym from Khloe," a source told E! News in June. "She has been telling him that he will feel better and have more positivity in his life if he focused more on his health. Rob feels like he is finally ready to take control of his life."

While his sisters certainly influenced him to prioritize fitness, Rob is using his daughter Dream as his real inspiration.

"He wants to be in better shape and have better health for Dream, and his overall wellbeing," E!'s source said. He has expressed he's ready to make a full transformation and is ready to take the steps to change his life."