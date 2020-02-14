After more than a year of battling it court, Robert De Niro and his estranged wife have finally reached a custody deal involving their 7-year-old daughter.

Page Six reported on Friday that the celebrated actor and his ex, Grace Hightower, signed an undisclosed parenting agreement. Robert said he felt "great" about the deal while leaving court.

"The agreement resolves all of the parenting issues. … My congratulations," Judge Matthew Cooper told the former duo.

Before the 31-page custody agreement, tensions were high, Page Six noted, saying her lawyers could be heard shouting behind closed doors.

With the agreement in place, the former couple of 20 years can focus on their bitter divorce.

Last summer, Grace estimated that the actor has a $500 million fortune, and she said she wanted half of it, despite having singed a prenuptial agreement in 2004.

In court, their teams have been arguing over the wording of the prenup. Robert's lawyers said the prenup limited her to a $6 million apartment, $500,000 cash and $1 million a year in alimony. They agreed that she would get half the value of a second apartment, as well. Grace's side said she should get half of what he's made since 2004, when the couple got married for the second time (the couple first married in 1997, but divorced in 1999).

Robert's team alleged that Grace was trying to make their divorce public to irritate him.

"He just wants to see his kid, but she's being difficult," a source described as the actor's "longtime associate" told Page Six last February, two months after the divorce filing. "He's 75. He doesn't really care about the money."

The insider added that Grace's approach will ultimately not work in her favor, explaining, "Bob would have preferred to not go to court, and she would do better by not going to court, but she's forcing Bob to give her less money."