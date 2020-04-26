Ron White wants a judge to end monthly spousal support payments to his ex-wife because the coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible for him to book gigs and make a living.

Rich Fury/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, the comedian has been paying his ex-wife $25,000 a month since last November. Ron is now begging a judge to put an end to those, citing his lack of higher education, his inability to find work and his ex's struggles to become a working singer.

Of Margo Rey, whom he was married to from 2013-2017, Ron says, "She continued her decades-long pursuit of being a professional singer at which she is not self-supporting. I have spent 200+ days per year traveling the country every year to do stand-up shows, and I made more than $200,000 per month doing it."

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

He adds, "Now I cannot work. I have a tenth-grade education. I am 63. Margo still insists I pay her $25,000 per month. I have employees depending on me for wages and benefits. I do not even have $25,000 per month of income."

In his court filing, Ron said he has $433,000 in expenses and claims his typical net operating income is just over $300,000. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, no one is booking gigs, so his income is $0.

When Ron and Margo split in 2017 she claimed he changed the locks on their house without her knowledge. Plus, she noted she was often Ron's opening act before his comedy shows, and that was her primary source of income. After he put the kibosh on the marriage, she said she couldn't get hired. In addition, she alleged that Ron immediately canceled her credit cards and completely cut her off.