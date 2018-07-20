Roseanne Barr is getting her own talk show, but you won't see her on any major TV network.

The controversial comedian's son Jake Pentland told TMZ that the show will be released on YouTube without any big network's help. Because it's on YouTube, Roseanne will be "truly unfiltered and unedited," he told TMZ on July 20.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Roseanne has been shooting interviews at Jake's Full Moon & High Tide studio with friends and family members. Guests of the show, so far, include Jake, Roseanne's boyfriend, a former "Roseanne" crew member and her former campaign manager, Thomas Muhammad.

A clip from the show was released on July 20 showing Roseanne referring to former Obama White House staffer Valerie Jarrett. In the clip, Roseanne twice shouts, "I thought the b-tch was white" while smoking a cigarette.

Roseanne was famously fired from her hit show on ABC after she compared Valerie, an African-American woman, to an ape on Twitter. Roseanne later apologized and said she was taking Ambien while tweeting.

In the newly released clip about Valerie, Jake told TMZ "that was 100 percent genuine and the result of a lot of hours spent in the studio."

The show does not have a name nor a release date.