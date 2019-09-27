Ruby Rose is revealing that she underwent emergency surgery earlier this year to treat a chronic back issue that could have left her paralyzed.

On Thursday night, the actress shared a video of the procedure on Instagram.

"Well that was fun," she captioned the video. "To everyone asking about my new Pez dispenser scar on my neck... A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed... I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn't feel my arms…"

The "Orange Is The New Black" star didn't say if the herniated discs were the result of stunts performed during a specific project or from over the course of her career.

"Thank you Dr Bray for everything you did and for allowing me to keep working and doing what I love. I am forever in your debt," she continued.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Maintaining her sense of humor, the actress spoke about why she had the spinal procedure filmed.

"Did you not watch that Greys anatomy episode where they left a towel in a patient??" she wrote. "Also I wanted to see what happens when we go under."

The video ends with Ruby walking in a hospital gown while being assisted by nurses.

Ruby is set to star on the upcoming TV series "Batwoman" on The CW.