Ruby Rose was almost paralyzed from chronic back issues
Ruby Rose is revealing that she underwent emergency surgery earlier this year to treat a chronic back issue that could have left her paralyzed.
On Thursday night, the actress shared a video of the procedure on Instagram.
"Well that was fun," she captioned the video. "To everyone asking about my new Pez dispenser scar on my neck... A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed... I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn't feel my arms…"
The "Orange Is The New Black" star didn't say if the herniated discs were the result of stunts performed during a specific project or from over the course of her career.
"Thank you Dr Bray for everything you did and for allowing me to keep working and doing what I love. I am forever in your debt," she continued.
Maintaining her sense of humor, the actress spoke about why she had the spinal procedure filmed.
"Did you not watch that Greys anatomy episode where they left a towel in a patient??" she wrote. "Also I wanted to see what happens when we go under."
The video ends with Ruby walking in a hospital gown while being assisted by nurses.
Ruby is set to star on the upcoming TV series "Batwoman" on The CW.