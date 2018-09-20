Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Toronto coffee shop got the surprise visit of a lifetime when Ryan Gosling strolled through the doors on Sept. 11. The visit came after Grinder Coffee started a campaign to get the actor to come to the shop.

On Sept. 3, Grinder Coffee started a 10-day Twitter campaign in hopes of having the actor check out the shop while in town for the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. The campaign featured a cutout of Ryan drinking coffee and doing various things around Grinder -- cutout Ryan took selfies with staff, encouraged customers to come in and even got a massage.

They did a similar campaign last year for Idris Elba, but he never came to the shop. This time, though, it was different because on Tuesday, Ryan, the real one that is, decided to drop in.

"And this happened... #ryanneedsgrinder worked. The man himself showed up. What a good sport, a well brought up Canadian boy," the shop tweeted alongside a photo of Ryan and shop owner Joelle Murray. "We truly appreciate Ryan taking the time the time to visit us during #tiff. Take that @idriselba your loss."

In a chat with Canoe.com, Joelle said Ryan was aware of the posts, but his mom pushed him to visit the small business.

"He made it seem that he enjoyed meeting me as much as I enjoyed meeting him," she said. "And it was a lovely feeling. He was very well-spoken, a wonderful Canadian boy with very good manners."

