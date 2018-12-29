Salma Hayek will be soaking up the sun to ring in the new year.

On Saturday, the actress posted several idyllic images from a undisclosed location.

"I made it to the water," she captioned an Instagram photo showing her in thigh-high turquoise water while donning a black one-piece swimsuit. Salma, 52, flipped her hair back in the snap.

Afterward, she shared an image of herself sitting on the beach while the crystal clear water washed up on her.

"#zen," she captioned the image.

A day prior to the sun-kissed snaps, Salma was bundled up in London. However, she indicated that she was trading climates.

"Bye bye cold," she captioned an image in which she wore a coat. "I'm starting the #newyear in the #sun !!!"

Salma is the definition of body goals.

In a chat last year about her seemingly flawless skin, she told the New York Times, "I never cleanse my skin in the morning. My grandmother taught me that at night your skin replenishes all the things you lost during the day. Also, if I cleanse very well at night, why would it be dirty when I wake up? It's for companies to have you use more products."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

As for her morning routine, she said, "I spritz rose water — it's so gentle and wakes the skin up. Then I apply moisturizer. I have an oil from my line Nuance that I love. I don't do sunscreen unless I'm going to be out in the sun all day. Why? I don't think the chemicals in sunscreen are good for your skin. I believe in using it when you need it."

In regards to her amazing physique, Salma said it really just comes down to an active lifestyle and diet.

"I'm not an exercise person. I do scuba diving, but it's not really exercise," she told the Times. "It doesn't matter what my diet philosophy is because I don't follow it. I don't have the discipline"

She added, "The only thing I do is that I don't eat animals every day. I eat all kinds of meat, but I consume it sparsely. I would never eat two meats in a day. Sometimes I go several days without eating meat, but then I'll go back."