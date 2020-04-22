Sandra Denton, better known as Pepa from Salt-N-Pepa, has filed a lawsuit against Uber and several other drivers over a 2018 auto accident on a Los Angeles freeway.

The accident, she claims, has caused her lingering pain and has negatively affected her potential earnings, TMZ reports.

Pepa claims she was riding in a friend's car on L.A.'s 101 freeway when they got hit from behind by someone driving for Uber. That, Pepa said, set off a chain reaction.

At the time of the crash, Pepa complained of neck and knee pain and received medical attention. Since the accident, she said she still suffers intense pain which interferes with her touring and travel schedule. According to the lawsuit, she often feels sick during and after live performances, something that never happened before the crash.

Pepa is suing Uber, one of its drivers and the drivers of three other cars, claiming they "operated their vehicle negligently and carelessly."

She's suing for damages, including loss of wages.

The past year has been somewhat trying for Salt-N-Pepa. Last July, their longtime DJ, Spinderella, sued the duo for fraud and breach of contract after claiming the famous twosome has been scamming her out of millions of dollars for decades. A few months earlier, Spinderella revealed that she'd been kicked out of the group via email.

Then, last December, the group's longtime manager Tommaso Giuseppe abruptly split with Salt-N-Pepa over a "difference in views."

In early 2019, it was announced that Salt-N-Pepa's "I Love the 90's" show in Las Vegas — a show they co-produced — had closed after just two months and many canceled performances.