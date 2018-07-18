For the last few days, Duchess Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, has dominated headlines.

The retired Hollywood lighting director sat down for an interview with a British tabloid newspaper to reveal that he hasn't spoken to Meghan in nearly two months and currently has no way of contacting her, to share his fears that she's under too much pressure in her new royal role, and to warn the royal family that he won't go away until they speak to him.

Now Thomas' eldest daughter, Samantha Markle, is speaking out, and she's once again attacking her famous half-sister.

In a July 18 rant on her private Twitter account, The Sun reports, Samantha -- who's been estranged from Meghan for many years and was a teenager when the former "Suits" star was born -- tagged Meghan and Prince Harry's official account, @KensingtonRoyal, to tell them, "My father is not an embarrassment for loving his daughter! The Royals are an embarrassment for being so cold. You should be ashamed of yourselves."

She then shared a link to a story about how Meghan made an official appearance with her new husband at a London exhibition dedicated to the famed anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela on July 17. Following the link, Samantha wrote, "How about you pay tribute to your own father?! Enough is enough. Act like a humanitarian act like a woman! If our father dies I'm holding you responsible, Meg!"

Days earlier, 73-year-old Thomas -- who missed Meghan and Harry's royal wedding in May because he was recovering from surgery following a heart attack he said was brought on by his paparazzi photo scandal -- lamented to The Sun on Sunday, "I had a heart attack. Doesn't anybody care? I could actually die soon. Does she want this to be the last thing we've said to each other?"

Samantha was far from done. She continued her tirade, writing, "Glad you have so much time to gallivant around paying tribute to others while ignoring your own father. How cold can you be and look in the mirror? Harry? I guess I was right."

Samantha also defended her father's decision to give multiple paid interviews over the last month to ITV and The Sun, claiming, "It's pretty sick that there is a need for him to speak out. Might I suggest you shut up! I might I suggest the Royals [act] humanely towards my father." Samantha does not mention the fact that Thomas admitted in a live June TV chat with British journalist Piers Morgan that Meghan and Harry told him early on not to speak to the media.

The Mirror reports that days earlier, Samantha targeted Prince Harry in another social media tirade, saying he should have married ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas instead of Meghan.

"Harry is a wuss to allow the Duchess of Nonsense to mistreat everyone who has been close to her, especially her family," Samantha tweeted, according to the Mirror. "[His mother Princess] Diana would be ashamed. Stop wearing Meg's skivvies and bra and take your pants off of her!"